Amid Violent Crime Wave, 24 Year Old Reporter Shot Dead In Kansas City

A 24-year-old reporter was shot dead in Kansas City, Missouri, amid an increase in homicides over the past few years, according to KCUR, the publication she worked for.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman reportedly died after a bullet went through a window of her first-floor apartment, KCUR reported Sunday. Just prior to being shot, Okeson-Haberman had been looking at a new apartment and was set to become the social issues and criminal justice reporter for Kansas News Service, described as “a statewide reporting partnership based at KCUR.”

“She was discovered there in the 2900 block of Lockridge Avenue on Friday afternoon by a colleague who had gone to check on her after she’d failed to respond to messages throughout the day,” KCUR reported.

KCUR described Okeson-Haberman as a “reporter known for her thoughtful, aggressive and compassionate reporting.” After an internship, she began working full-time at the publication in 2019 as the Missouri politics and government reporter. (RELATED: Murder Rates Rise Alongside Anti-Police Demonstrations)

“Above all, she was sweet, kind and gracious, giving little hint of the strength of purpose that made her such a skilled and tough reporter,” the publication added.

The killing comes amid an increase in violent crime in Kansas City. Much of this is the result of gun violence, according to KCUR. “Five gunshot victims were taken to Truman Medical Centers the night Aviva was admitted, according to Chaplain Debra Sapp-Yarwood,” KCUR reported.

Kansas City police are conducting an investigation into the shooting.