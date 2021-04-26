Bill Clinton Silent On Photos Showing Epstein, Maxwell Visiting Him In The White House

Former President Bill Clinton will not address photos showing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his companion Ghislaine Maxwell visiting him in the White House when he was president of the United States.

The photographs depict Epstein and Maxwell attending a White House reception hosted by both Bill and Hillary Clinton in September 1993, William J. Clinton Presidential Library archivist John Keller told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, and Clinton’s spokesman has said that Clinton has “never been to Little St. James Island.”

Former President Bill Clinton will not address photos showing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his companion Ghislaine Maxwell visiting him in the White House when he was president of the United States.

The photographs, first published by the Sun Saturday, depict Epstein and Maxwell attending a White House reception hosted by both Bill Clinton and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in September 1993, William J. Clinton Presidential Library archivist John Keller told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The DCNF repeatedly reached out to Clinton, asking him to address the photographs of the late pedophile in the White House. The former president has kept silent on the photos since they were published Saturday and did not respond to requests for comment. (RELATED: ‘You Better Get Some Ice For That’: Here’s What To Know About Bill Clinton And #METOO Allegations)

The Clintons hosted the reception for those who had donated to the White House Historical Association for the renovation of the Oval Office, the Sun reported, and Epstein had donated about $10,000.

A copy of the president’s daily schedule previously examined by the Daily Beast showed that then-White House Social Secretary Ann Stock was listed as Epstein’s and Maxwell’s point of contact. Stock is also listed in Epstein’s infamous little black book, the Daily Beast noted.

Epstein visited the White House on several other occasions to see former Clinton presidential aide Mark Middleton, according to the Daily Beast.

Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, and Clinton’s spokesman has said that Clinton has “never been to Little St. James Island” — though documents unsealed in late July contain statements of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who told an attorney that the former president visited Epstein’s private island.

“He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña told Newsweek in July. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.” (RELATED: Bill Clinton Spokesman Says Former President ‘Never’ Went To Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedo Island, Despite Accuser’s Statements)

Flight logs show that Clinton took at least 26 trips aboard Epstein’s plane, the Lolita Express, Fox News reported in 2016.

Photographs reported by the Daily Mail sparked a backlash in August, depicting Clinton leaning back in an airport chair dressed in a yellow shirt and tan slacks, smiling and laughing as alleged Epstein victim Chauntae Davies rubs his shoulders.

Davies told the Daily Mail that the photos were taken in September 2002 after Clinton fell asleep on Epstein’s plane when Clinton and Epstein were traveling to Africa on a humanitarian trip.

Clinton was 56 at the time of the photos and Davies was 22, the publication reported. Davies has claimed that Epstein’s cohort Maxwell recruited her and that Epstein raped her several times, according to the Daily Mail.

Davies told the Daily Mail that Clinton was a “complete gentleman” during the trip and that Maxwell had urged her to give him a neck massage after Clinton complained of having a stiff neck from his nap.

“Would you mind giving it a crack,” Clinton allegedly asked Davies, she told the Daily Mail. (RELATED: #METOO ‘Never Acknowledged We Exist’: Clinton Accusers Condemn Harris, Clinton Co-Hosting Women’s Empowerment Event)

“Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” she said.

The former president has also been accused of sexually harassing Paula Jones, of raping Juanita Broaddrick, of sexually assaulting Kathleen Willey, and of repeatedly sexually assaulting Leslie Millwee. He has denied the allegations.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.