Report: Cara Delevingne And Paris Jackson Spark Romance Rumors After Leaving Oscars’ Afterparty Together

Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson have sparked romance rumors after they two were spotted leaving an Oscars’ 2021 afterparty together.

The 28-year-old actress/model and Jackson were photographed together leaving a party in the early hours on Monday in pictures obtained by Page Six. (RELATED: Report: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After 2 Years Together)

The two also posed for pictures together arm and arm ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards in photos both superstars shared on their Instagram accounts.

The “Suicide Squad” star and 23-year-old model also reportedly debuted matching red rose ink in another picture posted on social media by Paris, Yahoo.com reported. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The two were last linked up romantically in 2017 after traveling around the world together and after being photographed leaving a night club together holding hands, the Daily Mail reported.

However, Jackson would go on to date musician Gabriel Glenn in November 2018 before the two broke up in 2020.

Cara famously dated Ashely Benson for two years before the two called it done in April of last year.

It comes after Delevingne recently announced she identified as pansexual after the split from Benson.