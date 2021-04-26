Confidence in Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine Plummets After CDC Pause

Barely one-fifth of Americans who have not yet been vaccinated said they would receive Johnson & Johnson’s shot following its temporary pause by the Centers for Disease Control due to extremely rare blood clots, a new poll finds.

Just 22% of Americans said that they would be willing to receive the one-dose vaccine, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Monday. Conversely, nearly 75% said that they would be unwilling to receive it.

Confidence in the vaccine was underwater among both vaccinated and unvaccinated adults as well, with just 46% saying that it was either very or somewhat safe.

The decrease in confidence, however, seemed to only apply to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. Over 70% of adults said that they believed vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna – the first two shots to be approved in the United States that the vast majority of vaccinated Americans have received – were either very or somewhat safe, the poll showed. (RELATED: Americans No Longer Confident In J&J Vaccine After CDC Pause)

The CDC paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s rollout after reports of severe blood clots appeared in a handful of women across the U.S. Fewer than 20 cases were reported among the approximately 7 million doses administered. (RELATED: COVID Causes Far More Blood Clots Than Vaccines, Study Finds)

The CDC lifted the pause Friday, and its administration resumed as soon as Saturday morning in some areas. The vaccine is now accompanied with a warning label that notes the extremely slim possibility of developing a serious blood clot after receiving it.

The poll was conducted among 1,007 American adults before the CDC lifted the pause. It has a margin of error of 3.5 points.

