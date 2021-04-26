Dana White Tears The Media To Shreds After UFC 261

Dana White sounded off on the media following the success of UFC 261.
Prior to the Saturday fights, White ripped the Las Vegas Review-Journal for writing for people that were willing to risk death to attend the event in Florida. Following the insanely entertaining and successful fights, White wasn’t done just yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
“I know that you all have arrogant smug f**king editors, pompous ass editors, who write your headlines for you sometimes, and you know, some of the other fake bullsh*t that goes in there,” White said when talking about why he went after
Dana White is an absolute king, and I love the fact that he has zero issues when it comes to going to war with the media. He just doesn’t care at all.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal more or less tried to shame the UFC for holding an event in a sold out venue, and White let them have it.
Not only did he tear the publication to shreds, but he’s also 100% correct. Framing the story as people risking death is just insanely stupid.
UFC 261 was a ton of fun, people had the right to choose whether or not they wanted to attend and the venue was sold out in Jacksonville.
All the way around, it was a smashing success and reminder that the UFC has dominated the pandemic.
Props to White as always for being the man. You just love to see it.