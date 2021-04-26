Danica Patrick Suffers Minor Injuries While Protecting Her Dog From Coyotes

Danica Patrick had a dust-up with some coyotes this past weekend in order to save her dog.

According to Outkick, the retired driver posted a pair of photos to her Instagram story over the weekend showing scratches after saving her dog from multiple coyotes.

She wrote, “Mom coming in hot to save my baby from the coyotes…you should see my face!” Patrick’s face was scraped up by some tree branches.

Good for Patrick for stepping up for her dog. Any person willing to go to war with multiple coyotes to save their dog is the kind of person I want in a foxhole with me.

Where I grew up, coyotes were treated like enemy combatants. There was no negotiating. No surrendering. There was only hot lead flying through the air.

If you saw a coyote, you put it down. Those damn wild animals are a threat to your dogs and farm animals. While I wouldn’t want to fight one with my hands, I wouldn’t hesitate to unholster a handgun if a few wanted to take a shot at my dog at close range.

Props to Patrick for doing what had to be done in order to save her dog. She’s a hero in my book for spilling a little blood to keep man’s best friend safe and protected.