Fact Or Fiction: Is Biden Really Telling America To Eat One Burger A Month?

Claims that President Joe Biden is going to ban red meat began circulating on Twitter and social media over the weekend, with Republican members of Congress and others pushing the claim. Luckily for meat-eating Americans, there will be no burger ban.

The assertions appear to have originated from an article ran in The Daily Mail that said in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, Biden could theoretically require Americans to cut down on red meat consumption by 90%.

Biden pledged on Thursday to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% below its 2005 emission levels by 2030. The administration committed to creating “millions of good-paying, middle class, union jobs.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Investing More Than $260 Million To Help Coal Country ‘Create Jobs And Revitalize Land’)

The Daily Mail noted Biden had not yet released any details on his plan to curb emissions, the outlet cited a recent study by the University of Michigan’s Center for Sustainable Systems which said cutting down red meat consumption could help reduce emissions.

The paper was published prior to Biden winning the Democratic presidential nomination and does not mention Biden.

Snopes rated the claim as “false,” noting Biden’s plan has not yet been released and The Daily Mail is a British tabloid that doesn’t have any involvement in climate policy discussions.

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed Biden’s climate plan “includes cutting 90% of red meat from our diets by 2030,” in a tweet on Saturday.

Joe Biden’s climate plan includes cutting 90% of red meat from our diets by 2030. They want to limit us to about four pounds a year. Why doesn’t Joe stay out of my kitchen? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2021

“They want to limit us to about four pounds a year. Why doesn’t Joe stay out of my kitchen?”

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a picture from Fox News that said “Biden’s climate requirements” include cutting 90% of red meat from a diet and limiting people to four pounds each year.

“Not gonna happen in Texas,” Abbott tweeted.

Not gonna happen in Texas! pic.twitter.com/zqYS9kH8CU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2021

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro also pushed the claim Saturday night during her closing statement.

“Do you like red meat? …The left with their green new deal wants to make sure you don’t. The left wants fewer cows because of those pesky greenhouse gases that cause too many emissions and light up the environment.” #ClosingStatement pic.twitter.com/EQSRabuxOu — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) April 25, 2021

Fox News’ Jesse Watters said Saturday “Americans are going to have to cut their red meat consumption by 90% in order to reduce emissions to hit Biden’s target. That means you’re only allowed to eat four pounds of red meat a year. That adds up to a burger a month. That’s it,” according to CNN.