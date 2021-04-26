‘Nobody Has Done More To Enrich Organized Crime’: Border Patrol Union President Criticizes Biden On Border Security

The National Border Patrol Council president said Monday that President Joe Biden has done more to enhance organized crime and place women and children in harm’s way at the border.

“Nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden,” Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” Southwest border encounters surged from 101,028 in February to 172,331 in March, according to data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). (RELATED: ‘Heartless, Greedy Smugglers’: Border Patrol Agents Furious Over Video Of 2 And 6-Year-Old Child Lowered 30 Feet Over Wall)

“When you look at the first 100 days of this administration as evidenced by the numbers, nobody has done worse on border security than President Biden,” Judd said. “Nobody has put women and children under more danger than President Biden has.”

WATCH:



Judd said the president “is clearly failing” over the border and said Biden not visiting the location indicates he doesn’t know how to fix the situation.

The council president said it’s unacceptable that Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Central America in June and not earlier. Judd said Harris “refuses to do her job” and added that he hopes Americans will realize the administration is falling in its border policies.

“Again, it’s easy to blame COVID when it’s convenient, but when you don’t have answers, when you don’t have solutions, all you do is put it back on COVID and say well I can’t do this because COVID’s not allowing me to,” Judd said. “But she [Harris] can travel across the world, across the United States, but for something that is so important to the American public as border security, she refuses to do her job.”

Harris dismissed questions Sunday over a potential visit to the southern border, saying to a reporter she is “not going to play political games.” The vice president’s office said in a statement that Harris, Mexican President President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and two officials are going to meet May 7 virtually, according to Fox News on Sunday.

Judd said Harris can protect herself in many ways from the coronavirus and pointed out that former President Donald Trump has visited the border several times. Judd said himself and other agents aren’t partisan and the Trump administration managed the border more effectively.

Judd said the U.S. is facing a surge in illegal crossings and drug trafficking because the administration reversed the former president’s border actions. Judd said reinstating “the migrant protection protocols” will stop the ongoing issues at the border.

“This is something that we have never seen before. Almost 24 years in the Border Patrol going out and patrolling the border I have never seen anything like this before,” Judd said.

“President Trump proved how long it would take. It was like a light switch. Bring back the migrant protection protocols and this will end,” he said.

