Gigantic Brawl Breaks Out At The Miami International Airport In Insane Viral Video

A massive brawl recently happened at the Miami International Airport, and the video is unreal.

In a Twitter video posted Sunday by @Dolphinfan201, a group of people were trading punches while waiting at a gate. Of all the videos you see today, I can promise this one will be among the craziest. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

If you ever want an example of hell on Earth, look no further than this brawl. Being at an airport is already painful enough. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Nobody likes waiting at an airport, which is why the beer is usually flowing. Without a steady buzz, it’s pretty much unbearable. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You know what people definitely don’t want to deal with at the airport? A gigantic brawl and people trying to destroy each other. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Literally nobody on the planet wants to deal with that while at the airport. In fact, I can’t think of anything I’d rather deal with less.

As I’ve said many times, if you’re an adult and find yourself fighting, then you’re a clown. Unfortunately, many people at the Miami International Airport got to witness the circus up close and personal this weekend.