Paul Finebaum Torches Nebraska’s Football Program, Calls Fans Delusional

Paul Finebaum took a flamethrower to the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a recent interview.

It's not a secret at all that Nebraska has been a national punching bag in the world of college football, and Finebaum really let them have it with his latest comments.

According to 247Sports, Finebaum appeared on WJOX’s “The Roundtable,” and said in part, “Nebraska is like a lot of these software companies or computer companies of the 90s. They just never change. Or the entertainment companies of the last 10 years that said ‘streaming? Nobody cares about that.'”

He also took a shot at fans, and ripped their view of their own program. He tore into the fans by stating the following:

They are a loyal fan base, but they’re also a delusional fan base, guys. They still think it’s 1980. They still think it’s 1990. They still think it’s 2000. Go back and look at the first coach after Tom Osborne. They fired the guy because he was winning 10 games a year. They’ve had pockets of success since then. Every time I talk about Nebraska, I get the big-red machine coming after me. But I think you might as well say a prayer to this program and put it to bed because it’s not coming back.

First off, I’d like to formally warn Finebaum that I don’t appreciate people fighting my wars for me. Nebraska is my enemy to destroy, and I will be the one that puts them down in the dirt for good.

While I appreciate Finebaum, this isn’t his war.

A Supreme Court justice calling Nebraska an “upper level” program is the biggest win the Cornhuskers have had in a decade. https://t.co/lHhUjGdyhm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021

Having said that, it will never get old watching people just strap on the gloves and go to town on Nebraska’s body.

Scratch that. Where we’re at in 2021 with Scott Frost still being the head coach, it’s more of a carcass than it is a living and breathing program.

Nebraska just lost to Minnesota and the Gophers were missing more than 30 players. How does Scott Frost still have a job? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

The sad part is that a lot of Nebraska fans are very aware that the glory days are long gone and never coming back. They just want to be competitive at this point.

Unfortunately, the poor football team in Lincoln can’t even get that down. As someone who was treated incredibly well when I visited, I truly hope they finally get a solid team at some point.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

Unfortunately, I just don’t see it happening anytime soon.