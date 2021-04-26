REPORT: The 49ers Are Down To Mac Jones Or Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly down to two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are down to former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones or former North Dakota State star Trey Lance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The 49ers hold the third overall pick in the draft this Thursday.

As the #49ers close in on their decision of which QB to take at No. 3, sources say they are down to two prospects — and the belief is those two are #Bama QB Mac Jones and #NDSU QB Trey Lance. Several sources say the focus does appear to have shifted to those two. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021

For what it’s worth, Peter Schrager reported something very similar towards the end of last week that the 49ers are down to Jones or Lance.

That means Justin Fields appears to be firmly on the outside looking in at this point.

I don’t know why Fields is on the outside looking in, but here we are. It seems like the 49ers have officially moved past considering him.

While I think Jones is going to be a solid pro, if the 49ers have time to develop Lance, then they should probably take the former NDSU passer.

He’s a great athlete and can make the necessary throws. He’s just still raw.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out because the draft starts Thursday night! I can’t wait to see what the 49ers decide to do after trading up to the third spot. It should be a fun time.