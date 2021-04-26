‘Awakening From Being A Democrat’: Rose McGowan Compares Leftism To Cult

Actress Rose McGowan compared the political left to a cult in a Monday interview with Tammy Bruce on Fox News.

“My persecution and awakening from being a Democrat was so much about what I do and what I say now — and so much about realizing how hardcore of a cult it is,” McGowan told Bruce.

WATCH: Rose McGowan denounces Democrat Party in @FoxNews exclusive https://t.co/MefwK4KsxC — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) April 27, 2021

McGowan told Bruce how growing up in a cult called “Children of God” gave her a “superpower” to spot other cults.

“It gave me the ability to see the control and the propaganda machine, especially in the U.S., for what it is and how it harms people, and how the left can harm people just as much as the right if they go very, very deep into it and ignore all other aspects of — kind of reality in a way and that you’re serving a master that might not be serving you,” McGowan said. (RELATED: Rose McGowan Slams Trump’s Impeachment As ‘Cult Propaganda’)

McGowan then advised any viewers watching to make a list of their own belief system and decide what part of it is organic and what part has been embedded by others, which could include Hollywood, the media and leaders.

At the end of the interview, Bruce asked McGowan where her fans can follow her on social media. McGowan listed her Twitter and Instagram handles before saying, “Instagram’s kind of my softer side. Twitter, I go hard, but, you know, they suppressed me, and so does Facebook and everybody else. It’s just because I go up against the sacred cows.”