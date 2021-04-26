South Carolina Names Luke Doty The Starting Quarterback

Luke Doty is the starting quarterback of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

According to Collyn Taylor, head coach Shane Beamer announced to the media Sunday that the sophomore passer is QB1 right now for the Gamecocks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shane Beamer: “Luke Doty is our starting quarterback.” Will have to continue to improve but he’s taken every rep with the first team this spring. — Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) April 25, 2021

Admittedly, I don’t know much about Doty at all, but I do know several people with ties to South Carolina’s program, and they seem intrigued with the young passer winning the starting job.

Doty was also a very solid four star recruit coming out of high school. Other than South Carolina, he also held offers from Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and several other P5 programs.

Now, he’s been tasked with leading the Gamecocks.

Shane Beamer is in his first year with the program, and we all know you can survive at the highest levels of college football without a solid quarterback.

If your quarterback is mobile, then it’s all the better. On paper, it looks like Doty should be talented enough to win some games in the SEC.

We’ll see what Beamer and Doty can do together in Columbia!