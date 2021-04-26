Stephen A. Smith Interviews Trevor Lawrence Ahead Of The NFL Draft

Stephen A. Smith recently did an awesome interview with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence will be the first pick in the NFL draft this Thursday when the Jaguars get on the clock, and he’ll immediately become the face of the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from his interview with the ESPN star, he’s more than ready for the challenges ahead. Give it a watch below.

Trevor Lawrence’s maturity is truly impressive. The man has been in the spotlight since high school, and he hasn’t ever had a slip up.

The biggest scandal surrounding him is the fact he said in a Sports Illustrated profile that he doesn’t need football to be happy.

If that’s the worst criticism you ever face after years and years in the spotlight, then you know you’re doing something right.

SI Cover Story: @Trevorlawrencee is out to prove absolutely nothing “I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but I don’t have this chip on my shoulder. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.” https://t.co/OzQzoe5uIn pic.twitter.com/VfjDEdACnw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2021

I truly can’t wait to see what Lawrence does in the NFL. For three seasons at Clemson, he torched defenses with his golden arm.

Now, he’s a few days away from becoming the first overall pick in the draft. He’s had a hell of a ride, and it’s only just getting started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

Fans of the Jaguars have tons to be optimistic about with Lawrence leading the way. He’s an incredibly impressive football player and man.