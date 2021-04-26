Tyler Perry Gives Outstanding Oscars Speech, Says He Refuses To Hate People Who Are Police Officers

Hollywood legend Tyler Perry delivered a powerful speech Sunday night during the Academy Awards.

Perry is one of the most powerful people in all of Hollywood, and he used his massive platform during the Oscars to urge people to reject hate at every turn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Don’t hate anybody. I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are black or white or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian. I would hope we would refuse hate,” Perry said during his viral speech Sunday night.

You can watch his full comments below. His thoughts were truly profound.

Props to Perry. Seriously, most people in Hollywood are clowns who just love to lecture the rest of America about how we’re all bigots ruining the country.

Their words have very little substance. Not Perry. He actually spoke about a message that applies to literally every single person in the country.

He didn’t call anyone out. He told everyone to reject hate.

The world could use some more blunt and unifying comments like the ones we heard Sunday night from Perry. Instead of tearing people down, let’s build people up.