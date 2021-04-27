Andrew Brown Jr.’s Family-Commissioned Autopsy Released, Shows Gunshot To The Head

An independent autopsy for the North Carolina man killed in a police-involved shooting reportedly revealed he was shot a total of five times, including one shot to the back of the head.

The autopsy, commissioned by the attorneys representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr., reportedly showed that he was shot four times in the right arm and once in the back of his skull. A copy of the autopsy was obtained by Fox News. Dr. Brent Hall conducted the autopsy Monday, according to Fox News. The bullet entered the back of Brown’s head and penetrated his skull and brain but did not exit his head, the report said. (RELATED: Media Ran With Early Reports On The Columbus Shooting Only To Be Wrong)

Attorney Wayne Kendall said the four shots that his Brown’s arm were non-fatal and the shot that hit Brown’s head was fatal. Ben Crump, the attorney for George Floyd’s family that secured their $27 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis for his death, said at a Tuesday press conference that Brown was hit with “a kill shot to the back of the head,” according to Fox News.

Brown’s family and attorneys said that on Monday they were shown 20 seconds of body-camera footage of the shooting. The footage has not been released to the public.

Protesters showed up to the home of Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox after an attorney for Brown’s family, Bakari Sellers, blamed Cox for only showing the family 20 seconds of body camera footage. Sellers also claimed that Cox had tried to block attorneys from going with Brown’s family to view the footage.

Protests have been ongoing in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, since Brown was shot by sheriff’s deputies on April 21. A state of emergency was declared in the city after the shooting and schools will be closed through at least Friday.