‘People Are Jealous’: Cuomo Suggests Accusers ‘Just Want Attention’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested Monday that those accusing him of inappropriate behavior and unwanted touching “just want attention” and are “jealous.”

The New York Democrat discussed his many #MeToo accusers during the first in-person press conference he has held since November. He also addressed a New York Times Magazine story alleging he referred to Jews as “these people and their f–king treehouses” and told a male official, “you’d be a good-looking tranny if you get a good set of tits.”

Cuomo denied these reports, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: New Cuomo Accuser Says He Grabbed, Kissed Her In Her Own Home)

“I never said any such things,’’ Cuomo said. “They printed slurs and slander, and you’d have to ask them why they did that.”

“People are venial. People want attention. People are angry. People are jealous,” he said when reporters pushed him on the dozens of sources cited by the NYT piece. (RELATED: Here’s What Impeachment Looks Like For Cuomo — And Who Would Replace Him)

Cuomo advisor Richard Azzopardi told the Daily Caller News Foundation Monday morning that Cuomo’s comments were taken out of context and said “those who report it that way are being willfully dishonest and political.”

The embattled governor is being investigated by both the state attorney general’s office for allegations of workplace sexual misconduct and by the Department of Justice for his role in knowingly undercounting the deaths of New York nursing home patients.

On Monday, Cuomo again denied that he had groped or sexually harassed female staffers and said he did not regret inviting young female staffers to the governor’s mansion, ostensibly for their help. (RELATED: ‘I’m A Human Being,’ Says Top Cuomo Aide Implicated In Nursing Home Scandal)

“I have many women who were working in state government. I’m very proud that we probably have more women in senior positions than ever before,” he said. “And I think that’s a good thing.”

