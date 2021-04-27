Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Caitlyn Jenner Advice On Running For California Governor

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger gave advice to reality star Caitlyn Jenner during Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

WATCH:

“The key thing about all of this is it doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or anyone else — to have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor,” Schwarzenegger told Kimmel. “That’s what you have to convince the people.” (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Files Paperwork To Run For The Governor Of California)

“All the other stuff is all nonsense because the press will attack you no matter who you are,” he added. “They attacked me but then, in the end, I won so that was the main thing.”

“Anyone has a chance because I think that the people are dissatisfied with what’s going on here in California,” Schwarzenegger said on the show.

Critics of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom have now gained enough signatures to force a recall election. 2.1 million votes have been handed in to California officials, even though only 1.5 million verified signatures are needed to hold a recall election, according to The Hill.

Meanwhile, Jenner officially filed paperwork and announced her run for governor of the state Friday.