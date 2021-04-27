Baker Mayfield Says He’s A ‘Firm Believer In UFOs And Sasquatch’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is a believer in the paranormal.

Mayfield went mega-viral in early March when he claimed that he saw a UFO flying around Texas. Well, he’s apparently a legit believer in the unknown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

“I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch. It’s real. I saw it. I’m glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn’t think I’m as crazy…I believe,” Mayfield told the media Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Honestly, Mayfield coming out as a pro-aliens guy is by far and away the most entertaining thing about the guy. It’s not a secret that I love dragging the dude for his clownish antics, but I can’t hate on a guy for wanting to know what’s out there.

Right now, aliens are all the rage in the media. Ever since the “tic tac” video was released, there’s been growing interest among people about what is flying around our skies.

If finding out what these UFOs are all about is what brings Mayfield and I onto the same side, then I’m here for it. Again, we’re talking about something that is taking over the news cycle.

I definitely didn’t have Baker Mayfield being pro-alien on my 2021 bingo card, but I’m still here for it.