Biden Has Issued 94 Executive Immigration Orders In His First 100 Days

President Biden has signed 94 executive immigration orders as of Tuesday—that number is three times more than former President Donald Trump issued in his first 100 days in office, according to Fox News.

Many of Biden’s 94 orders have reversed Trump’s border policies and added stipulations to make immigration rules laxer, Fox News reported Tuesday. The Migration Policy Institute (MPI) claimed that the U.S. has already seen the effects of the president’s orders.

“Joe Biden has issued more executive orders, more substantive proclamations than any president since FDR.”@SteveRattner breaks down President Biden’s first 100 days in office.https://t.co/uucmfBL51l — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 27, 2021

“ICE arrests have decreased by more than 60 percent, from an average of 6,800 monthly arrests in the last three full months of the Trump administration to 2,500 in February, Biden’s first full month in office. For comparison, by Trump’s first full month in office, ICE arrests increased by 26 percent over the average of the last three full months of the Obama administration,” MPI said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: CHIP ROY: How Biden’s Immigration Plan Puts Americans Last)

Biden has so far has reversed 62 of Trump’s orders, according to NPR. He has also issued more executive orders than any president since Franklin D. Roosevelt in his first 100 days, MSNBC reported.

A recent poll by Fox News showed that one-third of Americans believe border control was better under Trump than Biden, while an Associated Press-NORC poll from early April found that only 24% of Americans approve of how Biden has handled immigration.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reportedly experienced a 400% increase in encounters with illegal immigrants in March 2021 compared to March 2020.