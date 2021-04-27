Brad Davison Explains His Decision To Return To Wisconsin

Wisconsin basketball star Brad Davison sounds excited to be back with the program.

Davison was the lone senior to return to Wisconsin after this past season, and his experience will desperately be needed now that we have a young roster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how soon did he start thinking about returning? As soon as he found out about the new eligibility rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can listen to him break it all down below.

Brad Davison is a polarizing figure in college basketball and I love it. The dude works insanely hard, gets chippy, can shoot the three and everyone we play hates him.

Add in the fact we need his experience, and I’m all about it. Let Davison cook in his final year of college ball.

I have no idea what the upcoming season holds, but I have complete and total confidence that we’re going to be just fine.

With Davison leading the way, Tyler Wahl and Jonathan Davis returning to the starting lineup and a bunch of young guns, we have a ton of potential.

Let’s get after it, Wisconsin!