Is It Okay To Riot?

We asked locals in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where there was recent unrest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, what they think of rioting. Then, we asked locals in Washington, DC, the same question. Watch to see the contrast in answers. (RELATED: Locals Sound Off: What Will Happen If Chauvin Is Found Not Guilty?)

WATCH:

