Chris Weidman Shares Horrifying X-Ray Photos Of His Snapped Leg

UFC star Chris Weidman shared some gruesome X-rays of his leg Tuesday.

Weidman snapped his leg this past Saturday during his UFC 261 bout against Uriah Hall, and it's one of the worst sports injuries that I've ever seen.

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!! Chris Weidman has broken his leg! #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/qYfTlagk3H — Italo Santana (@ItaloSantana_1) April 25, 2021

In one of the X-ray photos shared on Twitter, you can see that the bone in his leg was completely snapped in half. It didn’t appear to be connected at all.

In the post-surgery X-rays, some pins or bolts were used to piece the bone back together. You can check out the gruesome photos below.

I’m not surprised at all that the X-rays are as bad as they turned out to be. Anyone who saw his injury knew it was absolutely terrible.

The moment Weidman hit the deck, you could see Hall react and the crowd collectively go crazy. When his leg started flopping around, I damn near threw up on my couch.

Again, it was one of the worst sports injuries that I’ve ever seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman)

Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back and fight again. No matter what happens, he has a very long road to recovery ahead of him.