Trump Is Planning On Moving To His Golf Club In New Jersey

Former President Donald Trump will soon be moving from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and resettling at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Reuters reported.

Trump has been staying at Mar-a-Lago since leaving the White House on Jan. 20, according to Reuters. Mar-a-Lago is preparing to shut down for the hot summer months, however. The Florida club typically closes shortly after Memorial Day, as the club’s residential patrons typically head to the Hamptons or spend the summer in Europe, the New York Post reported. According to an anonymous source, Trump will also escape the South Florida summer by temporarily moving north to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Reuters reported.

Scoop from @tomlobianco: The fair-weather Florida man is moving to Jersey to escape the heat and raise some $$ over the summer https://t.co/SmI7H1qCHW — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) April 23, 2021

However, the heat isn’t the only reason Trump is heading north. “They’re moving the whole operation to New Jersey because they’re going to start doing more fundraising,” a Trump adviser told Insider.

Like Mar-a-Lago, Trump made visits to the Bedminster club — located 40 miles from New York City — during his presidency, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Disgruntled Man Throws Smoke Bomb Into Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort Over Delayed Stimulus Checks)

Mar-a-Lago North?: Trump teases a New Jersey summer vacation https://t.co/Tw37WctfOL pic.twitter.com/Bw73i4oWxc — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 24, 2021

Reuters reported Trump will stay there until the fall until Mar-a-Lago reopens. However, it remains unknown whether Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump will be accompanying him, according to the New York Post.