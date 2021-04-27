Report: Doritos And Mountain Dew: Here’s A List Of What NFL Prospects Can Consume On TV During The Draft

Doritos and Mountain Dew are reportedly part of a list of approved sponsors of what NFL prospects can consume on TV during the 2021 draft.

“We ask that you follow the sponsorship guidelines below to ensure you are best represented on air,” the memo said, according to Action Network‘s Tuesday report.

"The NFL partners are an important part of the overall NFL ecosystem," the memo reportedly added.

NFL sends memo to prospective draftees. If they eat on camera, it has to be Doritos, Cheetos or Tostitos. Drink? Pepsi, Aquafina, Mountain Dew or Gatorade. + the league lists 42 sponsor categories where they can’t get a deal from their competitor https://t.co/vCo0CXoRwx — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2021

The reported memo detailed a list of 42 NFL sponsors prospective players can consume or have within the view of the camera when they are chosen.

The league has sent welcome kits which include two sizes of hats for every team with the league, Bose communication headset, Pepsi products such as Bubly, Aquafina and Gatorade. It also included Frito Lay snacks including Ruffles, Cheetos, Doritos, Lay’s, and Tostitos, the outlet noted.

The memo also included sponsors that have exclusives in the category including Align, Bridgestone, Castrol and Sleep Number.

The memo also reportedly specified what those NFL draft prospects were not allowed to do on camera which included wearing “racial, religious or ethnic slurs,” political messages, hate speech, alcohol, obscene imagery and “derogatory statements regarding the NFL, its owners, employees, and/or NFL partners,” the outlet noted.