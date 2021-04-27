Bomb Squad In Germany Investigates Suspected Hand Grenade That Was Actually A Sex Toy

German bomb squad authorities who were called to investigate a suspicious device in the forest determined that the device was actually a sex toy, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

A jogger contacted authorities after discovering a bag with the device, which resembled a hand grenade, the AP reported. The jogger found the device in a forest outside of Passau, located in southeastern Germany near the Austrian border.

Bomb squad officials who arrived at the scene to investigate the device determined it wasn’t a bomb, but a sex toy shaped like a hand grenade, according to the AP.

Other materials in the bag — condoms and lubricant — suggested what kind of purpose the device served, police told dpa, a German news outlet.

“An internet search confirmed the suspicion,” police said, according to the AP. “There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades.”

Forgotten or hidden munitions is still a regular occurrence in Germany more than 75 years after the end of World War II. https://t.co/1Y4JGXzKrc — snopes.com (@snopes) April 27, 2021

Decades later, people in Germany continue to come across World War II-era bombs and munitions. Days prior to the sex toy discovery, construction workers in the southern German city of Mannheim found a 1,100-pound aerial bomb at a former U.S. military barrack. The bomb was defused the same day, Deutsche Welle reported. (RELATED: Tens Of Thousands To Evacuate After Massive WWII Bomb Found In German Town)