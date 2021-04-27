Google Site Domain Expires, Purchased By Argentinian For $3

An Argentinian man bought the Google site domain after it expired for only $3, according to BBC.

Nicolas Kuroña told BBC he was at work on April 21 when he started receiving messages that Google’s services were down. He searched the Network Information Center Argentina (NIC), a domain name registry, and noticed that Google’s URL, google.com.ar, was available for purchase at 270 pesos, about $3 USD.

“I entered www.google.com.ar into my browser and it didn’t work,” he told BBC. “I thought something strange was happening.”

Kuroña said he “never imagined” that he would be allowed to purchase the domain. Despite believing that the purchase would not work, he was able to legally complete it and received an email with the invoice, the BBC reported. (RELATED:‘Monopoly Power’: Roku Claims Google Demands Preferential Treatment, Threatens Anti-Competitive Policies) “When the purchase process was completed and my data appeared, I knew that something was going to happen … I was really anxious,” he said. “I could not believe what had just happened.”

He tweeted about his purchase, saying, “The domain expired, I was able to buy it legally. I have the purchase invoice, so I’m calm,” as translated by The Guardian.

Kuroña also tweeted a picture of what he saw when he purchased the domain.

Esto es lo que vi el día que compre el dominio de https://t.co/cK20BdyuxB, gracias por el apoyo !! pic.twitter.com/hYsVcEoLLj — Nicolas David Kuroña (@Argentop) April 23, 2021

Kuroña was not able to keep the domain and it was given back to Google quickly after he purchased it, according to The Guardian. He has not been refunded the 270 pesos.