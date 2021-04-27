Joy Reid Says That She Goes Jogging With Two Masks While Fully Vaccinated

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Tuesday that despite being fully vaccinated, she continues to wear two masks while running outside.

Reid said that she has been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, but wore two masks during her jog in the park Tuesday.

“I am among the fully vaccinated – joined team Pfizer. And I did go jogging today in the park and this is the mask that I wore with a doctor’s mask under it,” she said, holding up a black and white mask. (RELATED: The CDC Proves Incapable Of Putting Together A Coherent Message On COVID-19 Guidelines)

WATCH:

“And most of the people that I saw that were in the park, the park was packed, I would say like 95% of people still had masks on,” Reid continued. “There are people who are getting really upset about that.”

She asked her guest if people should be “freaking out” that some fully vaccinated people like herself are still choosing to wear a mask. He responded that other people’s health decisions should not be a big deal. (RELATED: Biden Set To Announce New CDC Outdoor Mask Guidelines: Report)

Reid’s declaration comes after the CDC issued new guidance Tuesday saying that fully vaccinated people do not have to continue to wear masks while they are outdoors, including outdoor dining with other fully vaccinated people. The guidelines also say that people who have been vaccinated can participate in indoor activities with others as long as they have also been fully vaccinated.