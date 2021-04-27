Julius Erving Leaves LeBron James Off His List Of The 10 Greatest Players In NBA History

Julius Erving is apparently delusional when it comes to LeBron James.

During an interview with Chris Haynes, the legendary former NBA player left LeBron James off of his list of the top 10 players in the league when breaking down his top first and second all-time NBA teams, and it’s honestly insane to think that’s even possible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his explanation below.

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams…”@JuliusErving doesn’t have LeBron on his top-two All-Time NBA teams ???? Check out Posted Up with @ChrisBHaynes ➡️ https://t.co/LIqxEaKxVO pic.twitter.com/IROWlOSYkT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 27, 2021

I can’t believe I’m going to do it, but I have to defend LeBron James here. I just have to. As an honest man, I don’t have a choice.

Anyone who thinks LeBron James isn’t a top-10 player should never talk about basketball again.

Personally, I can’t stand most of LeBron’s actions off of the court, but I’m more than willing to admit that the man is a stud when it comes to basketball.

At worst, he’s the second greatest player to ever pick up a basketball behind only Michael Jordan. More than likely, he’s the greatest player to ever play in the NBA.

At the very least, I’d argue that the four-time NBA champion is the most physically gifted player we’ve ever seen, and I’m not even sure there’s a close second.

You can hate the Los Angeles Lakers star all you want and still admit the man has absurd skills. Either put him in your top two, or just stop talking about basketball.