Kate Middleton Rocks Jeans And Boots Combo During Trip To Durham Farm

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Little Stainton

Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a jeans and boots combo during a visit to a farm in Durham, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as terrific as ever, rocking a cream-colored sweater and blue jeans when she joined Prince William for a tour of Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham, Britain. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

She completed the great look with loose hair, brown knee-high boots and an army green jacket. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“Sustainable farm tour,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read on Tuesday. “Located in Darlington, these two amazing owners of a fifth-generational family-run farm, were able to take us through the ins and outs of how they’re working toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target. Even the tractors got a test run!”

Later, the duchess was photographed taking in a game of golf at the Cheesy Waffles Project. Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.