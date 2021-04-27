Kate Middleton Rocks Jeans And Boots Combo During Trip To Durham Farm

Kate Middleton everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a jeans and boots combo during a visit to a farm in Durham, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as terrific as ever, rocking a cream-colored sweater and blue jeans when she joined Prince William for a tour of Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham, Britain. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

She completed the great look with loose hair, brown knee-high boots and an army green jacket. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“Sustainable farm tour,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read on Tuesday. “Located in Darlington, these two amazing owners of a fifth-generational family-run farm, were able to take us through the ins and outs of how they’re working toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target. Even the tractors got a test run!”

Sustainable farm tour Located in Darlington, these two amazing owners of a fifth-generational family-run farm, were able to take us through the ins and outs of how they’re working toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target. Even the tractors got a test run! pic.twitter.com/S7kAGJsMfb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2021

Later, the duchess was photographed taking in a game of golf at the Cheesy Waffles Project. Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

Fun and games at the Cheesy Waffles Project, who support young people with additional needs across County Durham. CWP receives support from The Key, one of 26 charities chosen by The Duke and Duchess in 2011 to benefit from donations to their Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund. pic.twitter.com/RCFfpKJo3V — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2021

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.