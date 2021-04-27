Kevin Love Pulls Off Insanely Stupid Play, Bats The Ball Right To The Other Team

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love pulled off one of the dumbest plays in basketball history Monday night.

During a 112-96 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the ref threw the ball to Love to inbound, and the NBA star proceeded to swat it right to an opposing player for three points. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you think it might have been an accident, the video will probably convince you otherwise. Give it a watch below.

What is Kevin Love doing ???? pic.twitter.com/WpZP4UZJHL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2021

I don’t care how upset Love is on the court, what he did is always 100% unacceptable. There’s no excuse at all for a stunt like that.

How the hell can you ask your teammates to trust and respect you if you’re going to do dumb stuff like handing the ball to the other team.

Reporter: “why did you inbound the ball like that?” Kevin Love: pic.twitter.com/GCuoOxlg3k — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) April 27, 2021

People get frustrated while playing sports. It’s the nature of the beast, but you don’t just quit on the game, which is exactly what happened here.

Do better, Love. Do much better. Either that, or just get the hell off the court. It’s not that hard to figure out.