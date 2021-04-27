LSU Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Throws Off Her Mask During Introductory Press Conference

LSU basketball coach Kim Mulkey doesn’t seem like a huge fan of masks.

During her introductory press conference Monday, the former Baylor head coach threw off her mask and said, “I’m going to take this damn mask off because I have a lot to say.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She was grinning ear-to-ear as she did it. You can watch the moment unfold below.

Well, Kim Mulkey has arrived at LSU pic.twitter.com/iRvNJqObZr — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) April 26, 2021

Mulkey not being a huge fan of masks shouldn’t surprise anyone. She suggested that the NCAA stop testing for coronavirus during the Final Four, and Twitter had a meltdown.

Kim Mulkey says the NCAA should do away with COVID-19 testing for the Final Four, saying “Wouldn’t it be a shame to keep COVID testing and then you got kids that test positive or something and they don’t get to play in the Final Four?” https://t.co/Y6yMEB0c7N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

I’ve never cared much about masks one way or the other, but I’m sure people will freak out again about Mulkey’s attitude.

The reality is that there’s no reason to. She’s standing alone, is speaking to a crowd and is a danger to nobody. Is she really supposed to give an introductory press conference while wearing a mask?

That’s simply absurd.

The Kim Mulkey era has begun ???? @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/JenFosRMkv — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 26, 2021

While I don’t follow women’s college basketball, something tells me that LSU is going to be in safe hands if this is the kind of energy Mulkey is taking from Baylor to Baton Rouge.