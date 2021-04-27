Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Teaming Up With Selena Gomez For COVID-19 Vaccine Fundraiser

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaming up with Selena Gomez for a COVID-19 vaccine fundraiser, it was announced Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been named campaign chairs for Global Citizen’s “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” hosted by the “Spring Breakers” star, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Joe Biden and More to Appear at Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World https://t.co/GteJQuvAjx — People (@people) April 27, 2021

“I’m honored to be hosting ‘VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,'” Gomez shared in a statement with People magazine.

“This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $22 billion through corporations and philanthropists to cover the cost of global vaccinations in some of the world’s poorest countries.

#VaxLive is almost here! On May 8, join us, @SelenaGomez, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, @JLo, @FooFighters, and more for a show with big names and an even bigger message: everyone, everywhere deserves access to a COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/LQH1HGdvme pic.twitter.com/2RhLrkwvmW — Global Citizen Canada (@GlblCtznCAN) April 27, 2021

On Tuesday, the organization tweeted the former “Suits” actress and royal husband would join the star-studded event with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Munn and so many more for the event which will be taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It will air on May 8 on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube and iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also join with other world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the broadcast in an effort to increase confidence in the coronavirus vaccine.