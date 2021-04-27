Netflix Releases Preview Of Its Upcoming Summer Movie Lineup

Netflix plans on dropping several movies over the summer.

The streaming giant released a preview Tuesday of all the movies coming over the next few months, and it should be enough to send your excitement through the roof. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below:

I love the fact that Netflix is releasing a new movie every single week over the summer. HBO Max is doing something similar with Warner Bros. content, and it’s clear that competition is forcing everyone to be better.

I always say that. I hope you all are listening!

Personally, I can’t wait to see “The Woman In The Window” with Amy Adams. Of all the upcoming Netflix content, that one is by far and away from the one I’m most hyped for.

The cast is loaded and it looks incredibly sinister.

No matter what, we all know Netflix knows how to bring the heat when it comes to dropping great movies and original content.

With its business booming more than ever, I have no doubt at all Netflix won’t slow down one bit this summer.

Let us know in the comments what you’re most excited about!