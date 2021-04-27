Editorial

REPORT: Former NFL Player Geno Hayes Dies At The Age Of 33

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 05: Geno Hayes #55 of the Jacksonville Jaguars asks the crowd for noise during the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field on December 5, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Former NFL player Geno Hayes has reportedly died.

According to WCTV, Hayes died Monday night after battling liver disease. He was moved to hospice care earlier in the month. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prior to his death, Hayes played several seasons in the NFL after being a star at Florida State. Now, at the age of 33, he’s passed onto the other side.

He leaves behind a wife and two children, according to the same WCTV report.

This is an incredibly tragic situation, and it’s also a blunt reminder that nothing is guaranteed in life. You can have everything in front of you and it all can be snatched away in the blink of an eye.

Men in their 30s aren’t supposed to be dying, especially when they’re in the shape of a pro athlete.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his friends and family during this incredibly sad and difficult time.