REPORT: Former NFL Player Geno Hayes Dies At The Age Of 33

Former NFL player Geno Hayes has reportedly died.

According to WCTV, Hayes died Monday night after battling liver disease. He was moved to hospice care earlier in the month. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away https://t.co/CJYqjgL148 — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) April 27, 2021

Prior to his death, Hayes played several seasons in the NFL after being a star at Florida State. Now, at the age of 33, he’s passed onto the other side.

He leaves behind a wife and two children, according to the same WCTV report.

Sad news to report as former Buccaneer LB Geno Hayes passed away tonight. Hayes had been battling liver disease and was under hospice care. Prayers to Hayes’ family and friends#RIPGenoHayes #BucsLifeMedia pic.twitter.com/ITEvDCHV2x — Bucs Life Media (@BucsLifeMedia) April 27, 2021

This is an incredibly tragic situation, and it’s also a blunt reminder that nothing is guaranteed in life. You can have everything in front of you and it all can be snatched away in the blink of an eye.

Men in their 30s aren’t supposed to be dying, especially when they’re in the shape of a pro athlete.

R.I.P. Geno Hayes. One of my favorite LB’s. Prayers for his family ????????✊???????? pic.twitter.com/YjjD1gdVCv — Tribe Respek ???? KOBE 4EVER ???? (@SloneScott) April 27, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his friends and family during this incredibly sad and difficult time.