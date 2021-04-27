Nick Saban Has Had 96 Players Drafted Since Being Hired By Alabama

One stat tells you everything you need to know about Nick Saban’s ability to develop talent.

According to @bamaonline247, Saban has had 96 players drafted since being hired to coach the Crimson Tide. With the draft starting Thursday, that number will easily break 100 by the end of the week. Hell, he might break that number by the end of Thursday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

96 former #Alabama players in the Nick Saban era have been selected in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/ZKycLJUNeV — BamaOnLine (@BamaOnLine247) April 26, 2021

Nick Saban’s ability to produce NFL talent is second to none. Sure, Alabama gets the best recruits, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have to still be developed.

There are a lot of major recruits, and many of them never sniff the NFL because they don’t properly develop in college.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeVonta Smith (@devontasmith)

That’s not an issue at all at Alabama. Under Nick Saban’s leadership, the Crimson Tide just pump out NFL players, and they might have the third overall pick in the draft this year with Mac Jones.

At the very least, Alabama will once again have several first round picks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

While I don’t like Alabama and the rest of the SEC, I will always respect what Nick Saban has built. It’s truly incredible.