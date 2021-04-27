Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Says Aaron Rodgers Is The Team’s ‘Quarterback For The Foreseeable Future’

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be sticking around with the Green Bay Packers.

There’s been a lot of talk about the star quarterback’s future with the Packers, and it’s not a secret at all that he wants a new deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he’ll get it. According to Rob Demovsky, general manager Brian Gutekunst told the media Monday that the team is working on a new deal and Rodgers is the team’s “quarterback for the foreseeable future.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they “working through” things with Aaron Rodgers and his contract. But he reiterated that “Aaron’s our guy. He’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future (and) excited for the next couple of years.” https://t.co/rZM5y5WFfo pic.twitter.com/lvLfy22a2j — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 26, 2021

I’ve been telling people for months at this point that there’s zero shot Rodgers leaves the Packers anytime soon. It’s just not going to happen.

When you have a star quarterback in the NFL, you move mountains to keep him. Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and the Packers simply aren’t trading him.

It’s just not going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

The real question now is what will happen with Jordan Love. He can sit on the bench for another season, but at some point, you have to make a decision with him.

You can’t keep Rodgers and Love both forever, and I’d say the window for them to play together is down to about two more seasons. Trust me, when the Packers have to make a choice between the two, they’ll 100% choose Rodgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Rest easy, Packers fans. Rodgers is sticking around.