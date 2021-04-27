Piers Morgan Gives Spot On Critique Of Hollywood’s Awards Show As Oscars Hits All-Time Lowest Ratings

Piers Morgan rightfully ripped the 2021 Oscars for being “woked to death” in an op-ed published Monday by the Daily Mail.

“The tragic truth is that the Oscars as we know it died last night – woked to death by a craven collective desire from those involved to preach not entertain, to lecture rather than make us laugh, and to virtue-signal instead of perform,” Morgan wrote.

“Just when we all needed cheering up, and craved a dash of desperately needed escapism, the entertainment capital of the world tipped a gigantic barrel of misery-fluid out of screens to make us all feel just a little bit sadder,” he added. (RELATED: REPORT: 109 NFL Games Last Season Had Higher Ratings Than The 2021 Oscars)

Morgan is definitely spot on in his criticism of one of Hollywood’s biggest award shows. In his well-worded rant in the Daily Mail, he brought up how the Oscars presenters did everything in their power to continue to tank the ratings by making it a “boring” show of “supremely virtuous identity-politics speeches.”

The show only saw 9.85 million viewers Sunday, which was a 58% decline from 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

I’ve said it before but it might really be time to retire the Oscars. Nobody cares about celebrities’ opinions and, honestly, nobody cares about highbrow movies either.