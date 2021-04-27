Editorial

REPORT: 109 NFL Games Last Season Had Higher TV Ratings Than The Oscars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Daniel Kaluuya poses with the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' in the press room during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The NFL absolutely decimated the Oscars in TV ratings.

The Oscars hit a record low this past Sunday when the show averaged an abysmal 9.85 million viewers on ABC, which was more than a 58% decline from 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, to put into perspective how bad the show was with its TV ratings, 109 NFL games during the 2020 season generated better numbers, according to Michael Mulvihill.

Yes, more than 100 NFL games beat Hollywood’s biggest night on TV. That’s not just bad, it’s downright humiliating.

It’s incredible how much Hollywood has fallen. Just a few years ago, the Academy Awards put up monster TV ratings. Now, they can’t beat regular-season NFL games.

Again, it’s hard to put into words just how bad the situation is for the Oscars and everyone involved.

This is what happens when you lecture the rest of America instead of focusing on just entertaining people. Nobody wants to tune in for a three-hour-long message from millionaires about how flyover country is ruining America.

People have tuned out and the numbers reflect that fact.

Don’t expect people to ever return because that’s almost certainly not happening at this point. It’s game over!