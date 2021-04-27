REPORT: 109 NFL Games Last Season Had Higher TV Ratings Than The Oscars

The NFL absolutely decimated the Oscars in TV ratings.

The Oscars hit a record low this past Sunday when the show averaged an abysmal 9.85 million viewers on ABC, which was more than a 58% decline from 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oscar Viewership: 2020: 23.6 million

2021: 9.8 millionhttps://t.co/n0Sz8vBDY0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2021

Well, to put into perspective how bad the show was with its TV ratings, 109 NFL games during the 2020 season generated better numbers, according to Michael Mulvihill.

Yes, more than 100 NFL games beat Hollywood’s biggest night on TV. That’s not just bad, it’s downright humiliating.

109 NFL games last season outrated the Academy Awards. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) April 27, 2021

It’s incredible how much Hollywood has fallen. Just a few years ago, the Academy Awards put up monster TV ratings. Now, they can’t beat regular-season NFL games.

Again, it’s hard to put into words just how bad the situation is for the Oscars and everyone involved.

Oscar ratings went from 43.7 million in 2014 to 23.6 million 2020 to 9.8 million last night. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2021

This is what happens when you lecture the rest of America instead of focusing on just entertaining people. Nobody wants to tune in for a three-hour-long message from millionaires about how flyover country is ruining America.

People have tuned out and the numbers reflect that fact.

Oscars viewership through the years 2014: 43.7 million

2015: 37.3 million

2016: 34.4 million

2017: 32.9 million

2018: 26.5 million

2019: 29.6 million

2020: 23.6 million

2021: 9.8 million — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 26, 2021

Don’t expect people to ever return because that’s almost certainly not happening at this point. It’s game over!