REVIEW: ‘Nobody’ Is An Incredibly Fun Movie

“Nobody” is an awesome movie.

Ever since I saw the first trailer for the movie with Bob Odenkirk, I knew that I had to give it a shot. Well, I fired it up Monday night, and it damn sure didn’t disappoint. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot follows around retired government hitman Hutch who is stuck in the suburbs and more or less hating life. Finally, he gets to use his old skills to hospitalize a bunch of Russian thugs, and he soon finds himself in a major war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nobody (@nobodymovie)

“Nobody” isn’t a movie that takes itself too seriously. Not at all. In fact, the graphic violence is almost a joke in and of itself as he finds new ways to kill people.

The final 20 minutes take place in a warehouse that is pretty much turned into a kill house. All Hutch wanted was a quick taste of his old life and instead, he had to stack bodies!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nobody (@nobodymovie)

Odenkirk also gave an outstanding performance. For a guy who is mostly known from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” he definitely broke the mold we’re used to seeing him in.

Hutch is a grade-A badass, and Odenkirk’s performance isn’t like anything we’ve seen from him before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nobody (@nobodymovie)

So, if you’re looking for a very fun action film, I can’t recommend “Nobody” enough. It’s outstanding.