Ryan Dzingel And Jake Virtanen Trade Punches During Awesome NHL Fight

Ryan Dzingel and Jake Virtanen gave fans a show Monday night.

The Ottawa Senators forward and Vancouver Canucks forward got into a fight near center ice during the first period, and it was pretty great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. Hockey fans are going to love it.

In terms of NHL fights, that’s about as even as it gets. Virtanen dropped Dzingel to the ice, but the latter ended up in control of the situation by the time the ref stepped in.

Anyone who says that wasn’t very even is lying to you. Any rational person has to admit that it was a draw.

I’m keen to know the back story on Dzingel/Virtanen. #SettlingScores — Steve Warne (@TSNSteve) April 26, 2021

We also all know that nothing gets the blood pumping like a great fight in the NHL. It’s one of the best parts about the sport.

In the NFL, MLB and NBA, there’s a lot of chatter, but people rarely swing on each other. In the NHL, if you do something stupid, you’re going to pay a price.

That’s just a fact. The gloves are getting dropped and you’re going to have to fight.

Right after the #GoSensGo take the lead, Jake Virtanen squares off with Ryan Dzingel in a spirited bout ???? #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TlEQJwNDwE — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) April 26, 2021

Let us know in the comments your thoughts about this fight!