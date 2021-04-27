Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Thrown Out By Judge

A judge dismissed a sexual abuse lawsuit brought against Michael Jackson’s estate Monday.

Judge Mark A. Young ruled that Jackson’s entertainment corporations targeted in the lawsuit could not be held responsible for the sexual abuse of plaintiff Wade Robson, Fox News reported. Robson originally filed the lawsuit against Jackson’s estate back in 2013, the outlet reported.

Michael Jackson’s estate succeeds again in having lawsuit from one of the late pop star’s accusers dismissed https://t.co/xKACiMV5os — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 27, 2021

“There is no evidence supporting plaintiff’s contention that defendants exercised control over Jackson,” the judge wrote, according to Fox News. “The evidence further demonstrates that defendants had no legal ability to control Jackson, because Jackson had complete and total ownership of the corporate defendants.” (RELATED: Aaron Carter Claims Michael Jackson Did One ‘Inappropriate’ Thing)

Robson’s attorney, Vince Finaldi, announced plans to appeal the decision claiming it would “set a dangerous precedent.”

“If allowed to stand, the decision would set a dangerous precedent that would leave thousands of children working in the entertainment industry vulnerable to sexual abuse by persons in places of power,” Finaldi said in a statement, the outlet reported.

Judge Young previously dismissed a lawsuit brought against Jackson by James Safechuck, another of the musician’s accusers. Young gave the same ruling in that lawsuit, Fox News previously reported.

The Jackson’s estate repeatedly denied claims of sexual abuse made by Robson and Safechuck.

“Wade Robson has spent the last 8 years pursuing frivolous claims in different lawsuits against Michael Jackson’s estate and companies associated with it,” Jackson estate attorney Jonathan Steinsapir said in a statement Monday, Fox News reported. “Yet a judge has once again ruled that Robson’s claims have no merit whatsoever, that no trial is necessary.”