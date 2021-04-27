USA Today Appears To Edit Stacey Abrams Op-Ed Written Before MLB Moved All Star Game To Downplay Boycott Support

USA Today has appeared to edit an op-ed about Georgia’s election reform laws by political activist Stacey Abrams to downplay support for boycotting events, Fox News reported.

The original piece was published on March 31 and focused on Georgia’s election reform bill that drew national outrage and was the motivating factor for Major League Baseball (MLB) to relocate its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. In the op-ed, Abrams referred to the legislation as “racist” and “classist,” Fox News reported.

“These are laws that respond to an increase in voting by people of color,” Abrams previously said about the election reform laws.

“The impassioned response to the racist, classist bill that is now the law of Georgia is to boycott in order to achieve change. Events hosted by major league baseball, world class soccer, college sports and dozens of Hollywood films hang in the balance,” Abrams originally wrote. “At the same time, activists urge Georgians to swear off of hometown products to express our outrage. Until we hear clear, unequivocal statements that show Georgia-based companies get what’s at stake, I can’t argue with an individual’s choice to opt for their competition.” (RELATED: Georgia Anti-Governor Stacey Abrams Plans To Write More Erotic Novels)

“However, one lesson of boycotts is that the pain of deprivation must be shared to be sustainable. Otherwise, those least resilient bear the brunt of these actions; and in the aftermath, they struggle to access the victory,” Abrams added. “And boycotts are complicated affairs that require a long-term commitment to action. I have no doubt that voters of color, particularly Black voters, are willing to endure the hardships of boycotts. But I don’t think that’s necessary — yet… I ask you to bring your business to Georgia and, if you’re already here, stay and fight. Stay and vote.”

USA Today edits Stacey Abrams op-ed published before MLB pulled game in Atlanta, waters down boycott support https://t.co/jtfNMhuLTX — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) April 27, 2021



The article was updated on April 6 with significant revisions to the original content, according to Fox News.

“The impassioned (and understandable) response to the racist, classist bill that is now the law of Georgia is to boycott in order to achieve change. Events that can bring millions of dollars to struggling families hang in the balance. Major League Baseball pulled both its All-Star Game and its draft from Georgia, which could cost our state nearly $100 million in lost revenue,” the updated version read. “Rather than accept responsibility for their craven actions, Republican leaders blame me and others who have championed voting rights (and actually read the bill). Their faux outrage is designed to hide the fact that they prioritized making it harder for people of color to vote over the economic well-being of all Georgians. To add to the injury, the failed former president is now calling for cancellation of baseball as the national pastime.”

“Boycotts invariably also cost jobs. To be sustainable, the pain of deprivation must be shared rather than borne by those who are least resilient… I have no doubt that voters of color, particularly Black voters, are willing to endure the hardships of boycotts. But such monetary loss is unlikely to affect the stubborn, frightened Republicans who see voter suppression as their only way to win. Money isn’t quite as seductive as political power to these putative leaders.”

“Instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states,” was also added to the April 6 update, according to Fox News.

MLB pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta after mounting criticism of the new election reform laws were passed.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” Manfred said in a statement released in early April. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.

Republican strategist Matt Whitlock was the first to bring attention to the edits in Abrams’ op-ed, Fox News reported.