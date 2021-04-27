Suspect Arrested After NYPD Detective Is Struck On Head With Stick

Police arrested a suspect after a man was captured on video striking a New York City detective with a long stick on the head, Fox News reported Monday.

The video shows the detective processing a burglary scene in Flushing, Queens, before an individual wearing a hood approaches him and strikes him with the object. The suspect then runs off and is pursued by officers. The detective crouches over after being struck.

Welcome to NYC! Even as our Detectives investigate crimes they’re attacked by emboldened criminals, who have quickly realized there are no consequences for law breakers in our city. The DEA is calling for this violence to be fully prosecuted as we look to file civil charges. pic.twitter.com/3FuiBEEcE1 — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) April 26, 2021

The detective sustained minor injuries, according to Fox News. New York Police Department officials told Fox News that a suspect was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, along with other counts. CBS New York reported that the suspect is Akeele Morgan, 25.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association, a police union, blamed New York City leadership’s cavalier attitude toward crime for the incident.

“Once again, New Yorkers witness just how emboldened violent criminals are as a Detective in uniform is attacked in Queens today,” a statement, posted on Twitter, said.

DEA Statement on Detective Assaulted Today in Queens pic.twitter.com/ahxeYMsBmx — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) April 26, 2021

“If there’s anyone wondering why this happened, they can ask their elected officials who have created a city of no consequences for criminality. The city is circling the drain and NYPD cops are the only ones trying to help the public swim to safety. This individual needs to be fully prosecuted as the DEA explores civil action.”

In 2020, New York City had nearly 450 murders, a more than 40% increase from the previous year. The number of shooting victims also surged to a near 14-year-high, and was double the total in 2019. (RELATED: Murder Surged In New York City During 2020, And Police Suggest Defund The Police Might Have Something To Do With It)