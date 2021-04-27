Tennessee And West Virginia Schedule A Football Game For 2028

Tennessee and West Virginia will battle it out on the gridiron in 2028.

The Volunteers announced Tuesday morning that Tennessee and the Mountaineers will meet September 2, 2028 in Charlotte to open their seasons.

These are the kinds of matchups that fans actually want to see. In the era of the playoff, strength of schedule is more important than ever.

Stop scheduling FCS teams and directional schools. Nobody wants to see that nonsense! Literally, no fans want to watch blowouts against schools we’ve never heard of prior to kickoff.

We want to watch P5 programs battle it out. It’s what fans crave, and it’s what we deserve.

I drag the SEC all the time for having the weakest non-conference schedules (outside of Alabama), but I’m required to give credit where credit is due.

Tennessee scheduling West Virginia is a big deal and it’s a legit opponent.

Hopefully, more SEC teams continue to actually push themselves outside of conference play.