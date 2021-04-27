Journalists, Political Commentators Mock CDC’s New Guidance Of Mask Wearing For Vaccinated Americans

Some journalists and political commentators took to Twitter on Tuesday to mock CDC’s new guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans.

“CDC puts out new guidance; media rushes to report the new ‘rules,'” Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel tweeted. The list of rules for vaccinated and not vaccinated people can be seen here, along with a color chart explaining what’s allowed. (RELATED: ‘Never Apologize To These Satanic MFers!’: Critic Of BLM Founder Jason Whitlock Released From ‘Twitter Jail’)

CDC puts out new guidance; media rushes to report the new “rules.” The rest of America yawns, and goes back to doing what it has been successfully doing (ignoring the CDC) for months now…. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 27, 2021

"The rest of America yawns, and goes back to doing what it has been successfully doing (ignoring the CDC) for months now," Strassel added.

“Pssst…CDC: most Americans weren’t wearing masks outside anyway,” investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson wrote on social media. (RELATED: Cancel Culture, Coronavirus And Endless Virtue Signaling: Here Are The 5 Worst Things About 2020)

Under the new guidance, individuals who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks when participating in “a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

However, people who are vaccinated should still wear masks outdoors where large groups of people are present like a sporting event or parade. There were several other changes, which include allowing unvaccinated people to not wear masks while exercising.

Pssst…CDC: most Americans weren’t wearing masks outside anyway. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 27, 2021

The new CDC guidance is not designed for normally functioning Americans. It’s for the zombies in D.C., New York City, and in other places where it’s commonplace to wear a mask outdoors. The cattle need very specific instructions from their masters. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 27, 2021

The CDC, in all of its wisdom, says vaccinated people no longer need to wash their hands pic.twitter.com/LkTjLVK7Gf — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 27, 2021

The CDC still does not recommend eating unidentified candy you find on the ground — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 27, 2021

even if you are fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends wearing a mask while robbing a bank — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) April 27, 2021

This new guidance has a delusional sense of what people are actually doing, and is nowhere near enough freedom from restrictions- It’s like the CDC lives in an alternate universe https://t.co/ks69lnYKLK — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 27, 2021

CDC: Get the vaccine Also CDC: here are 14 types of activities, you can do two of them differently if you get the vaccine https://t.co/a3fxv6ECl8 — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) April 27, 2021

Can’t wait for the CDC guidance in 2040 that says you don’t need to drink 8 glasses of water a day — Vinay Prasad MD MPH (@VPrasadMDMPH) April 27, 2021

Oopsie. If fully vaccinated people do not carry the virus WTF does wearing a mask protect unvaccinated people from? This is dumb. And they know it. CDC Dir. Walensky just admitted fully vaccinated people don’t need masks INDOORS https://t.co/JnMpIsg6VK via @twitchyteam — The????FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 27, 2021

The CDC and Biden announcement to Americans telling them they are *allowed* to be outside without a mask on is beyond insulting. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 27, 2021

If you’re vaccinated and still wearing a mask & staying indoors waiting for the CDC permission to live… I don’t know a more diplomatic way to say it, you’re an idiot. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 27, 2021

When Tucker Carlson said it was ridiculous to tell vaccinated people they had to wear masks in these settings he was attacked as an anti-science murderer. Why is a talk show host months ahead of the CDC? https://t.co/cpeSkd6AM5 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 27, 2021

Comical the CDC thinks anyone is abiding by this lunacy https://t.co/jDAvBgOKZP — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 27, 2021