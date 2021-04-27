Entertainment

Journalists, Political Commentators Mock CDC’s New Guidance Of Mask Wearing For Vaccinated Americans

FRANCE-ATTACKS-TRIAL
Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Some journalists and political commentators took to Twitter on Tuesday to mock CDC’s new guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans.

“CDC puts out new guidance; media rushes to report the new ‘rules,'” Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel tweeted. The list of rules for vaccinated and not vaccinated people can be seen here, along with a color chart explaining what’s allowed. (RELATED: ‘Never Apologize To These Satanic MFers!’: Critic Of BLM Founder Jason Whitlock Released From ‘Twitter Jail’)

“The rest of America yawns, and goes back to doing what it has been successfully doing (ignoring the CDC) for months now,” Strassel added. (RELATED: Political Leaders And Personalities Slam Move To Cancel Dr. Seuss)

“Pssst…CDC: most Americans weren’t wearing masks outside anyway,” investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson wrote on social media.  (RELATED: Cancel Culture, Coronavirus And Endless Virtue Signaling: Here Are The 5 Worst Things About 2020)

Under the new guidance, individuals who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks when participating in “a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

However, people who are vaccinated should still wear masks outdoors where large groups of people are present like a sporting event or parade. There were several other changes, which include allowing unvaccinated people to not wear masks while exercising.