‘Drop The Gun!’: Graphic Bodycam Video Shows Officers Frantically Trying Save Anthony Alvarez After Shooting Him

Body camera footage released Wednesday shows a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, who was allegedly armed while running from cops.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) of Chicago released police body-camera videos, third-party surveillance videos, and audio documentation of the March 31 shooting, according to Fox News.

Anthony Alvarez, the 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing police, had his back turned and appeared to drop a gun when an officer fatally shot him late last month, video released shows. Chicago’s independent police review board released the video. https://t.co/S7fr66W13A — The Associated Press (@AP) April 28, 2021

Officers “attempted to stop and speak” with Alvarez, according to a statement from COPA on the release of the footage. Alvarez, the father of a 2-year old, was noted as being “an individual familiar to the officers.”

In one video, an officer can be heard yelling at Alvarez to “drop the gun,” two times before firing shots at him.

“Why are you shooting me?” Alvarez asked after collapsing.

“You had a gun,” the video shows the officer responding.

Shortly after, the officer who shot Alvarez told a second officer to “Cuff him! Cuff him!”

“No, I’m going to render aid!” the second officer responded, and then pointed to a handgun on the grass closely behind Alvarez. “The gun is right there!” he shouted twice.

“Stop moving! I’m trying to help you!” the same officer then said, as he attempted to aid Alvarez. “Stay with me, dude! Stay with me! Stay with me, man!”

Police were “engaged in a foot pursuit” at 12:18 a.m., during which Alvarez “produced a handgun,” leading to the confrontation, according to NBC Chicago.

Alvarez’s death came two days after the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo in Chicago. (RELATED: California Man Dies After Officers Pin Him To The Ground, Video Shows)

Ahead of the release of the footage Wednesday morning, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot along with the attorneys representing the family of Anthony Alvarez called for peace.

“Both parts are acutely aware of the range of emotions that will accompany the release of these materials, and we collectively … ask that those who wish to express themselves do so peacefully and with respect for our communities and the residents of Chicago,” a joint statement read, according to Fox News.

The family of Alvarez included that “they believe the release of these videos will be the beginning of a long process of healing for the family, and for all those who knew and loved Anthony.”