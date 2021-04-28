Brightbulb Favorites: ‘All Things Kitchen’ Edition

From cast iron pans to salt and pepper shakers, our Brightbulb readers love handy kitchen gagdets. And who could blame them? A useful, reliable kitchen tool can make a world of a difference when preparing gourmet meals for friends and family. If you or someone you know is an aspiring home-chef, you’re going to want to check out our readers’ all-time favorite kitchen products.

This Charcuterie Cutting Board Set from ChefSofi is the perfect centerpiece for any gathering. Your purchase of this item includes the cutting board, a four-piece cutlery set, and four lego stacking ceramic bowls for increased organization.

Made from Acacia wood, this charcuterie board features a high polished finish so crumbs won’t get stuck on the board. It cleans easily with a damp wipe, so there’s no need to worry about laboriously cleaning this product. This cheese board adds a touch of elegance and modernity to any occasion.

Get it here for the reduced price of $59.99!

This #1 best seller measures nearly 11 inches in diameter and four and a half inches deep. It’s covered with a porcelain-enamel finish that is also chip-resistant, making it resistant to harsh wear and tear. Plus, it’s a beautiful blue color will stun any dinner guests. Lodge products rank among our readers all-time favroite products, so you need to seriously consider pruchasing yours today.

Get it here for only $69.90!

This Amazon Choice Product is America’s #1 most loved multicooker. If that’s not enough to amke you want to purchase it, keep reading:

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is an 11-in-1 pressure cooker that can saute, air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehhydrates, and much more. Basically, this product can perform most cooking functions you can think of. Due to its eight-quart capacity, this machine can cook for up to eight people at once. If you have a large family or friends that love to come over for dinner, your life just got a whole lot easier thanks to this cooking device. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to stand in the kitchen for hours prepapring meals, this is DEFINITELY a worthy purchase for you.

Get yours here for only $179.99!

This scrubbing pad is an ESSENTIAL for cast-iron pans. You shouldn’t use regular dish soap when cleaning this type of pan, as it can strip the seasoning from your cast iron. It’s best to use this scrubber made from stainless steel and silicone to ensure your cast iron doesn’t unnecessarily get stripped of its seasoning.

Get it here for only $19.90!

This unique product is made from 100% food grade silicone, making to strong yet completely flexible. If you’re someone who lvoes to make elegant chocolate confections, this tool will provide you a functional way to do so.

Get it here for just $11.05!

These modern salt and pepper shakers from HOME EC are 100% lead and BPA free. Plus, they have adjustable coarseness levels, so if you like your salt and pepper finer or more coarse, all you have to do it turn the knob at the top.

Get this set here for only $16.99!

This #1 best seller provides the perfect solution to the persisting issue every home-chef knows all too well. Formulated to accommodate all utensil types and sizes, this handy gadget keeps your counter clean, tidy, and spot-free. And for the low cost of under $7, why wouldn’t you purchase this product? It’s a no-brainer.

Get it here for just $7.64. That’s an incredible deal!

This #1 best seller is the perfect solution to all of your cooking needs. It’s pre-seasoned, which means it’s covered in 100% vegetable oil. A cast iron always has to be seasoned with oil. But with this pan, you can get right to cooking! Cast iron spreads the heat evenly, cooking food equally throughout the pan. You can use this pan to sear, saute, bake broil, you name it. When you purchase this product, you’ll be highly satisfied with your decision. Lodge pans tend to always win over the hearts of customers!

Get it here for just $17.90!

Every home-chef knows peeling garlic can be a tedious and time-consuming task. Garlic can be so sticky, stubborn, and hard to deal with. That’s where this tube peeler and press come in. This gadget is simple to use. First, you get your garlic clove(s) and stick it in the peeler tube. Roll the tube a few times and voila! Your garlic will be peeled hassle-free.

To mince your garlic, just press the cloves back and forth with the metal presser. Did I mention this product also comes with a bottle opener? Pretty neat, huh?

Get it here for only $15.99!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.