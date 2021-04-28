Bud Light Is Giving Away 100,000 Tickets To Sporting Events And Concerts Plus Free Beer

Bud Light said it plans to give away more than 100,000 tickets to various sporting events and concerts this summer plus some free beer for those lucky fans.

“Bud Light knows people across America are eager to get back out there in a big way, and we wanted to serve up an offering that would help everyone have an epic summer,” Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light shared in a statement, CBS News reported in a piece published Tuesday.

Introducing the #BudLightSummerStimmy. Free sports tickets. A beer on us. Live music. Yep, it’s real. Endorse it at https://t.co/nrOeltKaki pic.twitter.com/yzbxEgTiRx — Bud Light (@budlight) April 27, 2021

“As one of the leading beer brands in the industry, we feel it’s our obligation to welcome consumers back to the places they enjoy Bud Light – their favorite bars, sporting events and live music venues – when it’s safe,” he added.

The promotion, dubbed the “Bud Light Summer Stimmy,” will give away tickets to fans 21 years of age or older of professional basketball, baseball, hockey, football and soccer games this year. (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

The Anheuser-Busch subsidiary will also be giving away an undetermined amount of free tickets to concerts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In return, people will not only score a game or concert ticket, but a free beer too.

The details of how fans can get their hands on the free tickets are still being worked out, the beer company told CBS MoneyWatch.

The company said it plans to reach out to sports teams in the coming days to make the pitch, then those teams will be announcing the giveaway on its various social media platforms.