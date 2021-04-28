Ewan McGregor Says He Might Be More ‘Excited’ For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Than He Was For The ‘Star Wars’ Prequels

Ewan McGregor is amped up to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The star actor is reprising his role for the upcoming Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and millions of people around the globe are excited. You can put McGregor right at the top of the list.

“I’m really excited about it. Maybe more so than the first ones, because I’m older — I just turned 50 — and I’m just in a much better place,” McGregor told The Hollywood Reporter about the highly-anticipated series.

He also touched on the prequel films disappointing and said it “was hard they didn’t get well received. That was quite difficult. They were universally not very much liked.”

McGregor has had the kind of career other actors can only dream of. Ahead of his upcoming projects, ‘Halston’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ the private star opens up about youthful missteps, career triumphs and his older-and-wiser perch atop the Hollywood heap https://t.co/C1rICbgTvp pic.twitter.com/H32Pdu67lt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 28, 2021

This is music to my ears. As noted in the THR profile, McGregor was one of the very few bright spots in the prequels.

I think I can say without offending too many people that those movies weren’t really that great. They played off the nostalgic angle and not much else.

Now, Disney will get the chance to take “Obi-Wan Kenobi” to the moon just like the company already did with “The Mandalorian.”

McGregor’s series should arrive at some point in 2022, and I can’t wait. We’re in for a very fun time as we follow one of the most iconic characters in the “Star Wars” universe.